Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reassess whether to undergo surgery on his injured toe after getting rest during the club's bye week.

Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he won't miss time either way.

"As compared this Monday to last Monday, I definitely felt better and the same with this Tuesday to last Tuesday," Rodgers said. "I'll just keep getting treatment. We're hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one, that it wouldn't be something that I'd have to miss time with. It's a [prerequisite] for any surgery that I have at this point, I'm not going to miss any time. We'll kind of reassess early next week and make a decision. … I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Rodgers would avoid surgery, for the time being, hoping rest over the team's Week 13 bye would help aid the reigning MVP.

Rodgers was asked why he wouldn't undergo surgery during the Packers' week off.

"The surgery would immobilize the toe," he responded. "That would be an issue the entire season. I would avoid any further displacement. But it would immobilize the toe. We're hoping that with a couple weeks here, we could get enough healing that we could avoid doing that. Now we'll reassess probably later this week and early net week. But the ultimate goal, to not have to do surgery, this thing heals up a little bit better and you kind of make it through a few more weeks, and maybe it doesn't bother you the last few weeks of the season."