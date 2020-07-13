Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' for '20 season with fans

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 16th NFL season, but this one is different than any other. Instead of focusing on the field, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, like all players, is questioning the off-field ramifications of a season.

Participating in the American Century Championship over the weekend, Rodgers was asked during an interview with the Golf Channel his "top of mind" concern heading into the campaign.

"I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?" Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. "I think there's a lot of things yet to be figured out. We're hopeful, we're hopeful that it's with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way they want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we're kind of waiting for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out."

The NFL and NFLPA are scheduled to resume discussions Monday toward resolving the outstanding issues such as testing protocols, player opt-outs, economic concerns and other matters not touched on among the COVID-19 procedures previously sent to clubs.

Rodgers is the Packers' NFLPA representative, so presumably, he'd be as well-informed as any player. It's notable that while the 36-year-old quarterback is wondering what an NFL season might look like during a pandemic, he didn't offer personal concerns about returning to play.