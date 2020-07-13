Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 13, 2020 07:56 AM

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' for '20 season with fans

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 16th NFL season, but this one is different than any other. Instead of focusing on the field, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, like all players, is questioning the off-field ramifications of a season.

Participating in the American Century Championship over the weekend, Rodgers was asked during an interview with the Golf Channel his "top of mind" concern heading into the campaign.

"I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?" Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. "I think there's a lot of things yet to be figured out. We're hopeful, we're hopeful that it's with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way they want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we're kind of waiting for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out."

The NFL and NFLPA are scheduled to resume discussions Monday toward resolving the outstanding issues such as testing protocols, player opt-outs, economic concerns and other matters not touched on among the COVID-19 procedures previously sent to clubs.

Rodgers is the Packers' NFLPA representative, so presumably, he'd be as well-informed as any player. It's notable that while the 36-year-old quarterback is wondering what an NFL season might look like during a pandemic, he didn't offer personal concerns about returning to play.

Teams are scheduled to open training camps later this month -- July 28 -- and the league and NFLPA are expected to bridge the gap on the protocols not yet resolved well before veterans report.

Related Content

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Lions agree with No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah on rookie contract

The Lions will have their top draft pick under contract when training camp opens later this month. Detroit reached an agreement Monday on a four-year contract with No. 3 overall pick CB Jeff Okudah.
Terrelle Pryor eyeing comeback, says he's talked to Patriots
news

Terrelle Pryor eyeing comeback, says he's talked to Patriots

Terrelle Pryor didn't play a regular-season snap last year, but the veteran wide receiver isn't giving up hope of returning in 2020. He said he's had conversations with a handful of teams, and the Patriots and Steelers intrigue him most.
Washington retiring nickname, logo; new nickname TBD
news

Washington retiring nickname, logo; new nickname TBD

Washington announced Monday that it will retire the "Redskins" nickname and logo. A new team name will be announced at a later date.
Devonta Freeman's agent severs ties with free-agent RB
news

Devonta Freeman's agent severs ties with free-agent RB

Devonta Freeman's already uncertain NFL future hit yet another snag Sunday night. NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that Freeman's agent, Kristin Campbell, notified the free-agent running back that she's terminating their relationship.
Arizona Cardinals executive Michael Bidwill watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill home after being hospitalized for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been released from the hospital two days after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Sunday.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf plays during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
news

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf poised for even bigger 2020 campaign

Following the numbers put up by the 6-foor-4, 230-pound standout wide receiver, a look into the statistics leans toward brighter days ahead for D.K. Metcalf.  
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 27-9. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Will new faces help McVay get Goff, Rams offense back to form?

After falling out of the top 10 in offense, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay will look to get the Rams back to the high-scoring squad of two seasons ago.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 06, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won 26-23. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Does dazzling Kyler Murray debut lead to playoffs in 2nd year?

Kyler Murray burst upon the scene and accomplished plenty of things that no other Cardinals rookie QB or many quarterbacks at all before him have done. It's the reason why many are wondering if Murray can make the Cardinals into playoff contenders. 
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. The Chargers defeated the Bears, 17-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

'There is pressure' still for Bears K Eddy Pineiro

Chicago's incumbent kicker has a little more competition as he looks to improve his game after an eventful rookie campaign. 
Long-term deadline draws near for franchised 14
news

Long-term deadline draws near for franchised 14

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to work out long-term deals is now less than a week away as Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET draws near. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 10-3. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Van Roten: Cam Newton with Bill Belichick 'terrifying' to think about

Now a member of the rival Jets, former Panthers OL Greg Van Roten believes Carolina may rue the decision to drop Cam Newton and the Patriots with the former MVP and Bill Belichick could be a "disaster for the rest of the league."
