Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes toe 'should be 100% by next week'

The toe injury that has bothered Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ throughout the latter part of the NFL season has all but healed according to him, and none too soon as the team enjoys a bye week prior to its playoff opener in the NFC Divisional Round.

Rodgers participated in practice on Wednesday, and said he's no longer taking a pain-killing injection to help him play.

"I haven't taken one in a number of weeks now, so that's been the most encouraging thing," Rodgers said Wednesday, via ESPN. "Got through last week without doing one. It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe, very painful, a numbing agent. That helped get me through the games. The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that. It's been a few games without doing that. So I'm feeling good, practiced today, close to 100 percent. I think I should be 100 percent by next week."

Rodgers fractured his left pinky toe in November while quarantined with COVID-19. He missed a start against the Kansas City Chiefs under COVID protocols, then got to rest the toe again a few weeks later when the Packers had a bye in Week 13.

Since then, notwithstanding his toe being stepped on during a Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers has been on the mend.

As for this week, coach Matt LaFleur scheduled two practice sessions for the bye week – Rodgers will presumably be a go again on Thursday – as the team waits to learn which team will visit Green Bay for the second round of the playoffs.

Rodgers enters the postseason on a hot streak, having thrown 20 touchdown passes without an interception since Week 11. By statistical measures, the toe injury certainly hasn't affected his play.