Packers prove worth among league's elite; Steelers don't

Cleveland 33, Baltimore 30 (OT): It was a crazy ending, with Phil Dawson's 51-yard field goal that tied the game at the end of regulation first being ruled no good before replays showed that the ball actually bounced behind the crossbar after careening off the left upright. (No one believed that could happen once, but a similar field goal actually was scored from 52 yards by Buffalo's Rian Lindell in the Bills' Sunday Night Football loss to New England.) That the Browns put themselves in position for Dawson's 33-yard winner is a reflection of the grit they showed throughout the game. Despite their struggles, the Ravens did come to play and put up a surprisingly good fight. But the Browns, whose defense intercepted Kyle Boller twice (returning one for a touchdown), ultimately proved they were the better team, as their series sweep confirmed. At 6-4, the Browns are in solid shape for an AFC wild-card spot, although they face strong competition from Jacksonville and Tennessee.