Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start

Published: Nov 09, 2022 at 08:17 AM
Kevin Patra

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division.

While things are dark in Packerland, president and CEO Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday during a fan conference call that it's still too early to write off the season.

"We're all very disappointed. The expectations, and rightly so, were very high going into the season," Murphy said, via Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "I have a lot of confidence in (head coach) Matt LaFleur, (general manager) Brian Gutekunst, and (director of football operations) Russ Ball. My expectation is we will play well and we will improve. I know things look bleak now, but things can change quickly in the NFL. We are not ready to give up on the season."

The Packers have never made the playoffs after starting 3-6 or worse, and they have never had a six-game losing streak with Aaron Rodgers under center.

But life doesn't get any easier for Green Bay, with its next three games against teams that are at least two games over .500 -- vs. Cowboys (6-2), vs. Titans (5-3), at Eagles (8-0).

If the Packers are to turn the season around, it must start Sunday against former coach Mike McCarthy and a good Dallas squad, who come to Lambeau Field after back-to-back blowout wins over NFC North teams (Detroit, 24-6; Chicago, 49-29).

"I think with the interest in this game, we might set a record for attendance," Murphy said of Sunday afternoon's bout with the Cowboys.

A loss to McCarthy's Cowboys would be the Packers' seventh defeat in 2022, as many as they had in the previous two seasons combined.

