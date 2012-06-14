Packers, Patriots and Eagles top board; Giants at No. 6

Obviously, this is entirely predicated on Drew Brees being behind center. Without him, this team is almost unrecognizable. That being said, I was extremely impressed with the Saints' focus during the practices I attended last week. This group's doing a remarkable job of handling a traumatic offseason. (For my entire behind-the-scenes look, click here.) The Saints boast one of the NFL's young stars of the future in tight end Jimmy Graham and a huge matchup problem in running back Darren Sproles. The defense must be better than it was in 2011, though, and I think it will. It's a more sound approach under Steve Spagnuolo -- no more reckless blitzing like under Gregg Williams. One player who could break out: second-year hybrid defender Martez Wilson.