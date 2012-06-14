Packers, Patriots and Eagles top board; Giants at No. 6

At this time of the year, properly ordering teams in a Power Rankings is about as easy as completing a third-and-15 in the playoffs. It's just so hard to predict how each team will perform in this league from one year to the next.
Going back to 2000, 74 teams have made the playoffs after failing to crack the postseason the year before. This includes the 2003 campaign, when eight such teams made the playoffs (and the prior season's Super Bowl participants, Tampa Bay and Oakland, went a combined 11-21). The least amount of new teams we've had during this span is five (2002 and 2010). So, your chance of making the playoffs in consecutive seasons is less than 50 percent.
And obviously, it's also extremely difficult to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Hence, my placement of the New York Giants at No. 6 in these rankings. During my tenure with the Cowboys, we played in five Super Bowls and won a pair, and I know how difficult it is to sustain that kind of excellence into the following season. There are just so many distractions after winning a Super Bowl -- public appearances, enhanced media attention, etc. -- as well as roster turnover. It's impossible to bottle the magic that's present in every championship run.