Packers pace 'Final Eight', but face tough task vs. Giants

That's playoff football, man. Yes, some players play for money. Yes, it's a business. But let me tell you, there were a lot of guys -- on both sides -- who needed that game at the new Mile High. Not that you need me to tell you, but sometimes we forget how bad these highly paid professionals want to come out on top, money be damned. All you had to do was look at the sideline on both the winning side and losing side to get the feel for what was going down in Denver.