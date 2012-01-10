Packers pace 'Final Eight', but face tough task vs. Giants

This is the time of year that pro football truly kicks some tail. Who wasn't a little fired up when Demaryius Thomas was bobbing his head while running as fast as he humanly could toward the pylon in Sunday's instant-classic upset of the Steelers?
That's playoff football, man. Yes, some players play for money. Yes, it's a business. But let me tell you, there were a lot of guys -- on both sides -- who needed that game at the new Mile High. Not that you need me to tell you, but sometimes we forget how bad these highly paid professionals want to come out on top, money be damned. All you had to do was look at the sideline on both the winning side and losing side to get the feel for what was going down in Denver.
The sideline is exactly where I think the Broncos will be after Saturday night's divisional-round game at Gillette Stadium. While Tebowmania delivered Sunday, Tom Brady forces opposing quarterbacks to put up 30 points or go home. Unfortunately, my sense is that Denver's offense, Tebow or no Tebow, is not capable of matching Brady & Co. touchdown for touchdown. That's just one reason Denver sits at eighth in our playoff rankings.
As for the rest …