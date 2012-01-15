Packers OLB Jones to start vs. Giants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Brad Jones will start at right outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's divisional playoff game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field.
The Packers have struggled to find a consistent outside linebacker to start opposite Clay Matthews. Erik Walden started there for most of the season, and Frank Zombo was the starter in the Packers' regular season finale against Detroit.
Another option at outside linebacker, Vic So'oto, was inactive for Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Howard Green also was inactive for the Packers.