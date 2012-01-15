Packers OLB Jones to start vs. Giants

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 09:06 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Brad Jones will start at right outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's divisional playoff game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field.

The Packers have struggled to find a consistent outside linebacker to start opposite Clay Matthews. Erik Walden started there for most of the season, and Frank Zombo was the starter in the Packers' regular season finale against Detroit.

Walden and Zombo both are expected to get playing time as the Packers rotate players.

Another option at outside linebacker, Vic So'oto, was inactive for Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Howard Green also was inactive for the Packers.

For the Giants, fullback Henry Hynoski will start in place of Bear Pascoe.

