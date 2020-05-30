Packers OL Lane Taylor takes pay cut, freeing up $3M in cap space

Lane Taylor is taking one for the team.

The Packers offensive lineman agreed to rework the final year of his contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Taylor was slated to make around $4.55 million in 2020, according to OverTheCap, but is now due $1.5 million and a $100,000 signing bonus, Pelissero added.

Taylor's pay cut frees up around $3 million in cap space for Green Bay.

The 30-year-old guard has spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers and agreed to a three-year extension in 2017. Taylor has started 49 games in 78 appearances, including 45 starts between 2016 and 2018. But Taylor played and started just two games in 2019, coach Matt LaFleur's first with the team, after being placed on injured reserve with a bicep injury.