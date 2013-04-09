Packers' Mike McCarthy photographs couple's beach proposal

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee couple will never forget who shot the photos of their surprise marriage proposal during a chance encounter on a Florida beach.
Tim Schlosser, 26, was planning to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Abigail Kobriger, on March 29, the first day of their vacation on Marco Island.
"I wanted to get it over with to take the stress off," Schlosser told WTMJ 620-AM.
He had it all planned. Schlosser said he would find a random person on the beach to take photos as he surprised Kobriger, 27, with the proposal and the ring in his pocket.
The couple headed for the beach and as they walked near the water, Schlosser said he spotted a man with a familiar stature. Schlosser, a longtime Green Bay Packers fan, said he knew right away it was Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
"Then the butterflies started," Schlosser said. "We're from Wisconsin and we're huge Packer fans."
He added that he told his girlfriend: "We got to go talk to him."
They approached McCarthy on the beach, shook his hand and told him to enjoy his vacation. Then they left.
Schlosser said he later began to think that without a photo, no one would believe they met McCarthy on a Florida beach. At the urging of Kobriger, the couple went back to McCarthy and asked him to pose for a photo.
Schlosser said the coach told them "no problem" and put his arm around Kobriger as Schlosser took a picture. Then to Kobriger's surprise, Schlosser asked McCarthy to take a photo of them.
When McCarthy obliged, Schlosser asked him to wait for a second.
"Hang on, coach," Schlosser told him. "I got one thing to do here."
Schlosser dropped to one knee as he pulled out the ring and asked Kobriger for her hand in marriage as McCarthy snapped 30 photos.
A tearful Kobriger said yes. And Coach McCarthy, in his deep voice, remarked how "cool" it was to shoot their special moment, Schlosser said.
