Around the NFL

Packers LT David Bakhtiari underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to be back for stretch run

Published: Nov 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Packers won't have their All-Pro tackle available to immediately replace a stellar lineman lost to injury.

David Bakhtiari recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee, which was reconstructed in January following a season-ending ACL tear, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The procedure means Bakhtiari won't be available to practice or play this week, but there is hope he'll be back in time for the Packers' stretch run to the postseason, per Pelissero and Garafolo.

Bakhtiari has yet to play a game in 2021 and was replaced by stellar guard Elgton Jenkins﻿, who kicked out to tackle to fill the void left by Bakhtiari's absence. Jenkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's loss to Minnesota, forcing the Packers to find an adequate replacement as Bakhtiari works his way back to the field.

At 8-3, Green Bay has a bit of a buffer to work with even after falling to Minnesota in Week 11. The going doesn't get any easier for the Packers, though, as whoever they tab to fill in at left tackle will meet quite a challenge this weekend when Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams visit Green Bay.

With games against AFC North-leading Baltimore, the unpredictable Cleveland Browns and a rematch with Minnesota still ahead, the Packers will hope Bakhtiari can return to action sooner rather than later. If Sunday taught the Packers anything, it's that their two-game lead isn't exactly safe. Bakhtiari's return could help ease the burden of remaining atop the division in the season's final seven weeks.

Related Content

news

Mike Zimmer hoping Kirk Cousins continues to be aggressive as Vikings look to stack wins

The message Mike Zimmer had for his quarterback after the Vikings emerged from a shootout victorious over the Packers? Don't worry about making mistakes, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ -- just let it rip.
news

Washington coach Ron Rivera optimistic of playoff push with upcoming schedule: 'We have a chance'

Fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers, WFT coach Ron Rivera's optimism about the team's playoff chances are growing when looking at the upcoming schedule.
news

Andrew Thomas, Steve McLendon become first 300-pound players with TD catch, INT in same game

Linemen are rarely spotlighted in the spectacle that is the NFL, but in Tampa Bay's 30-10 win over New York on Monday night, they were the stars of the show.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers return to winning form: 'Hoping our best football's ahead of us'

There were some bumps in the road, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers ultimately got exactly what they needed, defeating the Giants, 30-10, and getting back to form as they snapped a two-game skid. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Giants on Monday night

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start and road the momentum to an impressive win over Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday.
news

QB Andy Dalton expected to start for Bears on Thanksgiving vs. Lions

With rookie Justin Fields dealing with bruised ribs, the Chicago Bears will start veteran Andy Dalton in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley active against Buccaneers 

Saquon Barkley will make his return under the Monday night lights, as he's active for the New York Giants against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski active vs. Giants on Monday night

For just the second time in seven games and the first time since Week 8, Rob Gronkowski is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. 
news

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Taysom Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years, $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news. Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL. Also, OT David Bakhtiari isn't ready to return while QB Aaron Rodgers is nursing a nagging toe injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW