Packers LT David Bakhtiari underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to be back for stretch run

The Packers won't have their All-Pro tackle available to immediately replace a stellar lineman lost to injury.

David Bakhtiari recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee, which was reconstructed in January following a season-ending ACL tear, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The procedure means Bakhtiari won't be available to practice or play this week, but there is hope he'll be back in time for the Packers' stretch run to the postseason, per Pelissero and Garafolo.

Bakhtiari has yet to play a game in 2021 and was replaced by stellar guard Elgton Jenkins﻿, who kicked out to tackle to fill the void left by Bakhtiari's absence. Jenkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's loss to Minnesota, forcing the Packers to find an adequate replacement as Bakhtiari works his way back to the field.

At 8-3, Green Bay has a bit of a buffer to work with even after falling to Minnesota in Week 11. The going doesn't get any easier for the Packers, though, as whoever they tab to fill in at left tackle will meet quite a challenge this weekend when Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams visit Green Bay.