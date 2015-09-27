Packers look for first-ever win over Chiefs at Lambeau Field

Chiefs vs. Packers on Monday Night Football:

» Total matchups: 1

» Notable matchup:Chiefs 23, Packers 16 (Week 10, 1993)

In the Packers' first appearance on Monday Night Football in seven years, Green Bay had six turnovers -- including three interceptions thrown by Brett Favre -- at Arrowhead Stadium. The game, however, started a streak of Monday night appearances for the Packers. This season will mark the 23rd consecutive season that Green Bay has appeared on Monday Night Football (1993-2015), the second-longest streak in the league behind the Denver Broncos' span of 24 (1992-2015).