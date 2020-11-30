Packers-Lions flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET start in Week 14

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Packers-Lions game in Week 14.
Detroit will now host Green Bay at 4.25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13. This will be the second meeting of the season between the NFC North rivals, with the Packers claiming a 42-21 win in Week 2.
Green Bay (8-3) currently holds a three-game division lead and is four games up on Detroit (4-7), which dismissed third-year coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn over the weekend. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, a former Packers assistant, has been promoted to interim coach.
The game will still air on FOX.