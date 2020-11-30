Around the NFL

Packers-Lions flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET start in Week 14

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 04:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Packers-Lions game in Week 14.

Detroit will now host Green Bay at 4.25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13. This will be the second meeting of the season between the NFC North rivals, with the Packers claiming a 42-21 win in Week 2.

Green Bay (8-3) currently holds a three-game division lead and is four games up on Detroit (4-7), which dismissed third-year coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn over the weekend. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, a former Packers assistant, has been promoted to interim coach.

The game will still air on FOX.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford avoids Patricia criticism after firing: 'It's important to win'

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoiding criticizing Matt Patricia after his former coach was fired this weekend.
news

Texans WR Will Fuller announces six-game suspension for violating NFL PED policy 

Texans receiver ﻿Will Fuller﻿ announced via Instagram Monday that he's been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
news

Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady, Bucs are 'getting close' to achieving expected success

Though they struggled against the Chiefs, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes they are close to achieving their expected success.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 12 Recap

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 12.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones avoided major hamstring injury, has outside shot to play vs. Seattle

The New York Giants got a modicum of positive news regarding ﻿Daniel Jones﻿' hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests on Jones' hamstring show the QB avoided major injury. 
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow scheduled for reconstructive surgery this week

Joe Burrow's first step toward returning to an NFL field in 2021 is set for this week. The Bengals QB will head west during the week to have reconstructive knee surgery on ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears' loss to Packers was 'flat-out embarrassing'

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says their team needs to wake up after a "flat-out embarrassing" loss to the lost Green Bay Packers Sunday night.
news

49ers to play next two home games at Cardinals' State Farm Stadium

The 49ers have a temporary new home for the 2020 season. The Niners announced they have reached an agreement with the NFL and the Cardinals to play their Week 13 and 14 home games against the Bills and Washington at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. 
news

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor 

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced on social media that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor and he will undergo surgery to have it removed.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain and will undergo tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, Ian Rapaport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Jags RB James Robinson on verge of breaking undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is on the verge of breaking Dominic Rhodes' undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL