Packers' LB Barnett voted Week 3 GMC Defensive Player of the Week

Linebacker Nick Barnett of the Green Bay Packers is the GMC Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Sept. 23-24, the NFL announced today.
Barnett recorded seven tackles (five solo) that helped limit Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson to less than three yards per carry in the Packers' 31–24 win on Sunday. Barnett also had a timely fourth-quarter interception at the Green Bay 40. He returned it to the 2-yard line to set up the Packers' second score in a span of 56 seconds and secure the victory.
Barnett was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com. The other finalists were linebacker Gary Brackett of the Indianapolis Colts, defensive end Trent Cole of the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Anthony Henry of the Dallas Cowboys and defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka of the New York Giants.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com throughout the month of January.
