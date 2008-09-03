Packers' LB Barnett voted Week 3 GMC Defensive Player of the Week

Nick Barnett, LB, Green Bay Packers Recorded seven tackles (five solo) that helped limit Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson to less than 3 yards per carry in the Packers' 31–24 win over San Diego. Barnett also had a timely fourth-quarter interception that set up the Packers' second score in a span of 56 seconds and secured the victory.

Trent Cole, DE, Philadelphia Eagles Had six tackles (five solo), made 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble in the Eagles' 56-21 win over the Detroit Lions. Cole's fourth-quarter sack came on third-and-17 for a loss of six yards with just more than three minutes to play and diminished the Lions' hopes of scoring.