Packers RB AJ Dillon update; plus, more NFL news from Saturday's Divisional Round games

The Green Bay Packers' defense will be operating at close to full strength for Saturday's Divisional Round game against the 49ers.

The team announced cornerback Jaire Alexander will be active after missing over two months of action, providing a big boost to a secondary anchored by mid-season revelation Rasul Douglas in recent weeks.

Alexander, who was activated from injured reserve on Jan. 7, logged a week of limited practices and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. he has not played since Week 4 because of a shoulder injury.

Green Bay is also expected to welcome linebacker Za'Darius Smith back into the fold after losing him to a back injury following Week 1. Smith and fellow LB Whitney Mercilus (torn bicep) were activated from IR on Friday.

Notably missing for Green Bay's highly-anticipated clash with San Francisco will be left tackle David Bakhtiari﻿, who was listed along with receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling among the team's five inactives.