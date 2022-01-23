Around the NFL

Packers RB AJ Dillon update; plus, more NFL news from Saturday's Divisional Round games

Published: Jan 22, 2022 at 07:20 PM
The Green Bay Packers' defense will be operating at close to full strength for Saturday's Divisional Round game against the 49ers.

The team announced cornerback Jaire Alexander will be active after missing over two months of action, providing a big boost to a secondary anchored by mid-season revelation Rasul Douglas in recent weeks.

Alexander, who was activated from injured reserve on Jan. 7, logged a week of limited practices and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. he has not played since Week 4 because of a shoulder injury.

Green Bay is also expected to welcome linebacker Za'Darius Smith back into the fold after losing him to a back injury following Week 1. Smith and fellow LB Whitney Mercilus (torn bicep) were activated from IR on Friday.

Notably missing for Green Bay's highly-anticipated clash with San Francisco will be left tackle David Bakhtiari﻿, who was listed along with receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling among the team's five inactives.

Bakhtiari did not practice Tuesday or Friday but participated on Wednesday in a limited capacity. He has not appeared in a game this season.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Green Bay Packers running back ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ (chest) and safety Darnell Savage (back) are questionable to return versus the 49ers.
  • San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson will not return against the Packers in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Roster moves

Fines

  • The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Steelers during last week's game, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hill used a cheerleader's pom-poms to celebrate a touchdown; no flag was thrown on the play.
  • Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for roughhousing with Cardinals OT DJ Humphries after a play last Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Humphries was not fined for his involvement.
  • Philadelphia Eagles receiver KeeSean Johnson was fined $4,722 for unnecessary roughness against Tampa Bay, per Pelissero. Johnson delivered a helmet hit to Jaelon Darden during the loss; no flag was thrown on the play.
  • The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per Pelissero. Davis removed his helmet while celebrating a fourth-down stop last week against the Eagles.

