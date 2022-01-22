Around the NFL

Buccaneers activate RB Leonard Fournette off IR ahead of Divisional Round matchup vs. Rams

Jan 22, 2022
Nick Shook

Playoff Lenny is back in action.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are activating ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ off injured reserve in time for him to play in Sunday's Divisional Round game versus the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team has since announced the news.

Tampa Bay also waived veteran running back ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ and elevated receiver John Brown and quarterback Ryan Griffin from the practice squad.

Fournette has been out of action since Week 16 due to a hamstring injury that landed him on IR and forced Tampa Bay to turn elsewhere at running back. He returns just in time to face the No. 3 seeded Rams, who are coming off a dominant win over the Cardinals in which Los Angeles held Arizona to just 61 rushing yards.

After struggling and appearing detached from the Buccaneers' efforts early in the 2020 season, Fournette got right mentally in time to have a memorable postseason, rushing for 300 yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries in the 2020 playoffs and adding 18 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. His efforts earned him the "Playoff Lenny" nickname, which eventually became "Lombardi Lenny" when he helped Tampa Bay win its second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Fournette has since become the Bucs' lead back, rushing 18 times for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and catching 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores in 14 games played this season. He'll be back to help Tampa Bay attempt another run at a title.

