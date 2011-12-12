Packers hopeful injured WR Jennings can return for playoffs

Published: Dec 12, 2011 at 04:31 AM

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Monday that wide receiver Greg Jennings suffered a sprained left knee during the 46-16 victory over the Oakland Raiders and will be out 2 to 3 weeks.

"We have three games left," McCarthy said during his weekly press conference. "Yes, I would think it'd be safe to say he'll be back for the playoffs."

A league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer that Jennings sprained his left medial collateral ligament.

McCarthy said Jennings was at the Packers' team facility Monday and in good spirits.

"He's upbeat," McCarthy said, "He was in here for treatment, had a process to go through it with the medical staff."

The injury to Jennings also raised the question of whether or not the Packers planned to rest key players during the season's final weeks, provided they lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs this Sunday with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But losing Jennings will be a significant -- if only temporary -- blow to a team best known for its dominant passing game.

"We feel fortunate that it is only a couple weeks," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he has had conversations with general manager Ted Thompson about the team's strategy in such a situation, but he gave no indication of what the organization's philosophy is. Packers defensive tackle B.J. Raji doesn't believe McCarthy will make any changes in the midst of a 19-game winning streak that dates to last season.

The Packers also are monitoring several other injuries this week.

Defensive lineman Ryan Pickett and backup running back Brandon Saine both left Sunday's game with concussions. McCarthy is optimistic both players will be available this week, but they first will have to clear post-concussion testing protocols.

The Packers also are missing veteran left tackle Chad Clifton, guard Josh Sitton, running back James Starks and inside linebacker Desmond Bishop. McCarthy said Sitton (knee) is "making progress" and might practice this week. Bishop (calf) is "close" to returning, and McCarthy said he was hopeful Starks (right knee/ankle) could practice Wednesday.

McCarthy hasn't given up on getting back Clifton (hamstring/back), who has been out since Oct. 9. McCarthy said Clifton might be able to return to practice next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Washington owner Daniel Snyder statement on $10M fine, workplace review findings

The National Football League announced Thursday that it is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million following a workplace review. Washington owner Daniel Snyder released the following statement.
news

NFL announces outcome of Washington Football Team workplace review

The National Football League today announced the outcome of the workplace review of the Washington Football Team led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, as well as remedial measures and penalties arising out of that review.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW