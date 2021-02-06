Packers hiring Rams assistant Joe Barry as defensive coordinator 

Green Bay has found its newest defensive coordinator.

The Packers are hiring Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday via an informed source.

Just more than a week after it was announced that Mike Pettine would not return as Green Bay's defensive coordinator following a three-year run there, the Packers have found his replacement.

It's a major move going forward as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur began his days with the Packers ahead of the 2019 season with Pettine already there and will now move forward with Barry starting anew.

Barry spent the previous four seasons with the Rams, who have seen a massive exodus this offseason that includes Brad Holmes to the Lions as their general manager along with another front office member in Ray Agnew and defensive assistant Aubrey Pleasant, and offensive assistant Shane Waldron to the Seahawks as their offensive coordinator.

This will be Barry's third stint as a defensive coordinator following two-year runs with Detroit (2007-08) and Washington (2015-16).

Barry will move from an L.A. defense that was No. 1 in total defense in 2020 to the No. 5 defense in Green Bay.