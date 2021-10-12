Around the NFL

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

Published: Oct 12, 2021 at 09:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Packers kicker ﻿Mason Crosby﻿ missed three attempts to kick a game-winning field goal Sunday in Cincinnati before the veteran finally made fourth time the charm in the 25-22 overtime win.

Crosby pushed all three misses wide left.

On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said the blame for the flubs doesn't rest entirely on Crosby's shoulders.

"I think there's just some things that we absolutely need to clean up just from an operation standpoint," LaFleur said, per ESPN. "You can't put all of that on Mason. I thought there's some areas that we have to make sure we get corrected, and we will."

Long-snapper Hunter Bradley has had issues this season, and punter ﻿Corey Bojorquez﻿ is in his first year as the holder. LaFleur spread at least part of the blame to all facets of the "operation."

"I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus, so I'm not going to expand on that," LaFleur said. "Sorry, you're going to have to watch the tape, evaluate it yourself and come up with your own conclusions there."

Crosby had made a career-high and Packers record 27 straight field goals before missing three in the final three minutes of the 4th quarter and overtime. The kicker had not missed a field goal since Week 17, 2019.

Crosby is the first kicker since Washington's Billy Cundiff in Week 4, 2012 versus the Buccaneers to make a game-winner in the final 10 seconds of the 4th quarter or OT after missing his last three field goals in that game, per NFL Research.

The Packers' special teams have become an issue this season, even before Crosby's miss. The field-goal blocking unit is shaky, and the coverage team has given up some big returns, including allowing 120 yards on four returns Sunday.

Related Content

news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an electric 4-1 start to the 2021 NFL season. Head coach Brandon Staley says his team has the star-power befitting of the city they call home.
news

Mark Andrews' big night came after grandma passed away: 'I wanted to play for her'

Mark Andrews' outstanding performance Monday night helped lead the Ravens' to an unforgettable comeback win over the Colts. After the game, Andrews told reporters he dedicated Monday's game to his late grandmother.
news

Frank Reich regrets 'conservative' 3rd-down call in collapse vs. Ravens: 'I wish I had that one back'

With the Indianapolis Colts up 25-17 in the fourth quarter and driving in the red zone, head coach Frank Reich called three straight run plays that lost yardage and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.  
news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releases statement regarding Jon Gruden email

NFL Players Assn. executive director DeMaurice Smith on Monday released his first statement in regard to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe Smith. 
news

Week 5 Sunday was longest day of NFL football in last 50 years

Across two continents, four time zones and 14 games, the league's Week 5 Sunday was the longest day of NFL football in the last 50 years, per NFL Research. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW