Packers' Hawk questionable; Starks ruled out vs. Raiders

The Green Bay Packers got some good and bad news on the injury front Friday, with linebacker A.J. Hawk expected to return Sunday against the Oakland Raiders but running back James Starks ruled out for the game.
Hawk, who hadn't played since pulling a calf muscle on Thanksgiving against Detroit, practiced on a limited basis for the first time since the injury on Friday and was listed as questionable on the team's injury report.
"I thought A..J looked good at practice today, we'll talk about a plan for A..J and see how he feels in the morning, but everything looked positive," coach Mike McCarthy said via the Green Bay Press Gazette.
Starks aggravated an already injured ankle last weekend against the New York Giants and did not practice this week. Linebacker Desmond Bishop, who hasn't played since a calf injury on Thanksgiving, was also ruled out after not practicing this week.
Guard Josh Sitton (knee), tackle Chad Clifton (hamstring/back) and linebacker Vic So'oto (back) were all ruled out.
As expected, cornerback Charles Woodson (concussion) was listed as probable and is likely to play. He practiced fully the last two days after being limited on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (foot), who had expected to return this weekend, was ruled out on the team's injury report.
The news wasn't better elsewhere for the Oakland offense, as running backs Darren McFadden (foot) and Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Denarius Moore (foot) were all ruled out again, too.