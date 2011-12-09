Packers' Hawk questionable; Starks ruled out vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 09, 2011 at 07:11 AM

The Green Bay Packers got some good and bad news on the injury front Friday, with linebacker A.J. Hawk expected to return Sunday against the Oakland Raiders but running back James Starks ruled out for the game.

Hawk, who hadn't played since pulling a calf muscle on Thanksgiving against Detroit, practiced on a limited basis for the first time since the injury on Friday and was listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

"I thought A..J looked good at practice today, we'll talk about a plan for A..J and see how he feels in the morning, but everything looked positive," coach Mike McCarthy said via the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Starks aggravated an already injured ankle last weekend against the New York Giants and did not practice this week. Linebacker Desmond Bishop, who hasn't played since a calf injury on Thanksgiving, was also ruled out after not practicing this week.

Guard Josh Sitton (knee), tackle Chad Clifton (hamstring/back) and linebacker Vic So'oto (back) were all ruled out.

As expected, cornerback Charles Woodson (concussion) was listed as probable and is likely to play. He practiced fully the last two days after being limited on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (foot), who had expected to return this weekend, was ruled out on the team's injury report.

The news wasn't better elsewhere for the Oakland offense, as running backs Darren McFadden (foot) and Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Denarius Moore (foot) were all ruled out again, too.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, visit NFL.com's injuries page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 4: Young stars of a young season

Are the Miami backs mirages or must-starts? Just how good is C.J. Stroud? Joel Smyth identifies seven notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 4.
news

C.J. Stroud-led draft class laying fine foundation for Texans; early Defensive Player of the Year candidates

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights one draft class that's truly laying the foundation for an NFL franchise. Plus, an early look at the top contenders in what could be a special Defensive Player of the Year race.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 