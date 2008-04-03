Packers GM Thompson calls reported Favre return 'inconceivable'

MILWAUKEE -- General manager Ted Thompson is laughing off a published report that Brett Favre is considering a comeback with a team other than the Green Bay Packers.
"We don't know anything about it, and it's inconceivable," Thompson told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Thursday.
The Los Angeles Times, citing anonymous sources, reported on its Web site Thursday that a representative of Favre has "quietly inquired" with other teams about their interest in trading for him.
Favre's agent, James "Bus" Cook, did not immediately return a message from the AP but told the paper he wasn't aware of any discussions.
"That's news to me," Cook said, according to the newspaper. "I don't think that has anything to do with anything. He's retired, period, point blank."
Favre announced his retirement last month, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., this week that Favre has yet to file his retirement paperwork with the league office.
Retirement paperwork isn't considered particularly significant because it doesn't bind a player to stay retired. The Packers will gain considerable salary cap space when Favre completes his paperwork -- but the team generally isn't a major player in the free agent market and doesn't appear to need the money at the moment.
Either way, Favre's rights still belong to the Packers, and he would have to be traded or released if he wanted to play for another team. And for now, that doesn't appear to be the case.
Favre bid a tearful farewell to Packers fans in a news conference at Lambeau Field March 6, citing fatigue as the main reason for his retirement and insisting his decision was final.
"I've given everything I possibly could give to this organization, the game of football, and I don't think I've got anything left to give," Favre said. "And that's it. I know I can play. But I don't think I want to."
One of Favre's closest friends on the team, wide receiver Donald Driver, said he was convinced Favre was finished with football -- but couldn't completely rule out the possibility of a Michael Jordan-style comeback for Favre.
"I don't know," Driver said. "It'd be hard to say."
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press