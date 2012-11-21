Packers-Giants, 49ers-Saints, Falcons-Bucs top Week 12 slate

Why this game is No. 1:

Two of the NFL's marquee franchises, in power positions for the playoffs (yet with so much still undecided), meet in a rematch of last season's epic postseason showdown. Yeah, we'll be tuned in to Sunday Night Football. And the fact that the outcome might affect postseason seeding is just one of many reasons. The storylines abound. Will the "tired arm" belonging to Giants quarterback Eli Manning be able to attack a beleaguered Green Bay pass defense still missing Charles Woodson? Can the Giants emerge from their recent funk and halt their November swoon? The Packers, meanwhile, are simply rollin', having earned five Ws in a row, beginning with their Week 6 takedown of the Houston Texans. This is how you take control of a division. #GBvsNYG *

Why this game is No. 2:

Why this game is No. 3: