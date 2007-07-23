Packers form search committee for new CEO

The Green Bay Packers' Executive Committee formally has accepted the resignation of John Jones and has formed a search committee to select the organization's new chief executive officer. Peter Platten, speaking on behalf of the organization's Executive Committee, made the announcement Friday.

"We've formed a search committee to begin the process of selecting a new CEO for the Packers," said Platten. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, our role will be to conduct a thorough search to select a person of outstanding ability to continue strong leadership of this unique and historic franchise."

The search committee will consist of six members of the team's Executive Committee – Platten, John Bergstrom, John Fabry, Carl Kuehne, Ed Martin and Larry Weyers – as well as five other members of the Board of Directors: Dan Ariens, Jim Christensen, Bob Gallagher, Jack Meng and Stephanie Streeter.

Team Chairman Bob Harlan and John Underwood, a former member of the Executive Committee and team treasurer, will serve as consultants to the search committee. Both Harlan and Underwood have long represented the Packers at the NFL level and will offer their considerable expertise and contacts to the process.

The organization also has hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to assist in the search process. One of the world's leading executive search consulting firms, Spencer Stuart has 50 offices in more than 26 countries, with its administrative offices located in Chicago.

The search process was discussed at a Wednesday meeting of the team's Board of Directors.

Jones departs the organization after an eight-year career that began in February 1999.

"What happened to me a year ago was sudden and devastating," said Jones. "Due to a previously undetected, rare birth defect of the heart, I experienced an aortic dissection. I underwent a series of complex emergency heart surgeries in June 2006. I am grateful that I survived.

"However, like many heart surgery patients, I have found that the residual effects of the surgeries have made it difficult to continue my current job.

"The Packers mean so very much to me, but my family means more. I need to put my health and continued recovery above everything else.

"I am proud of my service to the team and to the community and have done everything I could to prepare the Green Bay Packers for the future. The Packers have been fair to me during this process, and I appreciate it." Said Platten, "It has become clear through our discussions with John that his recent leave of absence was unfortunately caused by his medical situation. Both John and the Packers wanted to take the necessary time to evaluate the appropriate course, and we appreciate the professionalism with which he has handled this matter. At no time have we questioned his integrity or character.

"Among his many accomplishments in the eight years he was with the team, John was an integral part of the successful Lambeau Field redevelopment which has resulted in the team's strong financial condition, and he led efforts to reorganize and update the team's administrative staff.

"We thank John for all his contributions to the Green Bay Packers, and we wish him and his family well. We want to emphasize that John's departure from the Packers is a result of his medical situation. The team accepts his resignation with regret, understanding that family and health must come first. The Packers will always value John for his character, his integrity and his many accomplishments during his eight years of management leadership with the team."