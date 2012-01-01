Packers' Flynn earns GMC Moment of the Week

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 02:51 PM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn's record-setting performance is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Jan. 1, the NFL announced Wednesday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

Playing in place of a resting Aaron Rodgers, Flynn's passing output against the Detroit Lions might just become a part of the storied history of the Green Bay Packers. Flynn set franchise records for passing yardage (480) and touchdowns (6), which included the winning score to tight end Jermichael Finley with 1:10 left in the game to secure the Packers' finest regular-season finish in team history.

Flynn's performance was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor's last game before retirement, as he forced an interception to seal a Dolphins' win, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's rally to beat the Buffalo Bills.

 

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins punch Jets out of playoffs: It was a fitting end for a future Hall of Famer. Taylor, with the game on the line and the New York Jets chasing a postseason berth, harried Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez into an interception that helped seal a 19-17 victory. While the Jets were eliminated from the playoffs in part because of Taylor, who played for the team in 2010, the Dolphins tied an NFL record for the most wins following an 0-7 start.

Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers

Backup has performance for the ages: Playing in place of a resting Aaron Rodgers, it didn't start too promising for Flynn and the Green Bay Packers. After a Flynn fumble led to the Detroit Lions' first score, a safety on the ensuing kickoff put the home team down 9-0 early. What followed might just become a big part of the storied history of the Packers. Flynn set franchise records for passing yardage (480) and touchdowns (6), which included the winning score to tight end Jermichael Finley with 1:10 left in the game to secure the Packers' finest regular-season finish in team history.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Pats rally from 21 down to claim AFC's top seed: : When it appeared a slow start would doom the New England Patriots' chances of earning the top playoff seed in the AFC, Brady helped put the team back on the winning track. Brady led a scoring barrage that netted 49 unanswered points to beat the Buffalo Bills, and would finish the season with the second-most yards passing in NFL history.

