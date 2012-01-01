Packers' Flynn earns GMC Moment of the Week

Backup has performance for the ages: Playing in place of a resting Aaron Rodgers, it didn't start too promising for Flynn and the Green Bay Packers. After a Flynn fumble led to the Detroit Lions' first score, a safety on the ensuing kickoff put the home team down 9-0 early. What followed might just become a big part of the storied history of the Packers. Flynn set franchise records for passing yardage (480) and touchdowns (6), which included the winning score to tight end Jermichael Finley with 1:10 left in the game to secure the Packers' finest regular-season finish in team history.