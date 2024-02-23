 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Packers DC Jeff Hafley wants players to 'play with their hair on fire' 

Published: Feb 23, 2024 at 07:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers' new defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, plans to unleash ferocity on opponents by freeing up his players.

Hafley, the former Boston College head coach turned NFL coordinator, said Thursday he believes in system simplicity to allow players to react and make plays without overthinking.

"We try and make it simple for the players so they can play fast," he said via the team's official website. "So they don't have to think. So they can be confident and not be afraid to make mistakes. So they can go out there and play fearless and play with their hair on fire and run and hit and cover and get off blocks and tackle. That's the beauty of the scheme."

Related Links

Packers fans who gnashed their teeth at former defensive coordinator Joe Barry's scheme and calls must be on cloud nine hearing Hafley's plan. Green Bay consistently suffered communication breakdowns over the past several years. It's February, so at this point, everything is 'coach speak,' but cleaning up those breakdowns will immediately boost the Packers' profile.

Hafley plans to employ a 4-3 scheme, something the Packers haven't utilized regularly since 2008 -- in real-life terms. Hopefully, this change means we will no longer see Preston Smith getting lined up 1-on-1 versus Davante Adams.

The base might be different, but Hafley believes the key to any defense is fluidity and the ability to adjust to take away what an opponent does best and utilize the talents at his disposal.

"The things I believe in defense -- whether you're playing 3-4 or 4-3, press man, which I do love … it comes down to can you take your players who you have and put them in the best position to succeed?" Hafley said. "Can you take your players and maximize their ability? Every player wants to get better, and that's our job to do. Our job is to put the players in the best position to succeed and make plays."

The Packers hit the offseason with a solid base on defense, but some holes in the secondary need filling. Adding those pieces will give Hafley flexibility to implement his desired scheme.

Hafley joined Green Bay this offseason after three seasons as the Boston College head coach. The 44-year-old doesn't see it as a step-down, going from running his own program to an NFL coordinator.

"It's the Green Bay Packers," Hafley said. "This is like the mecca of the football world to me and probably to most people who grew up loving football. Just being here and driving into Lambeau every day, it still feels surreal.

"The community, maybe the best fans in all of the world, as well, that made a really, really hard decision -- leaving Boston College, players that I loved, staff that I loved, the leadership at the school -- it made a really hard decision a lot easier, and ultimately that's why I decided to come."

Related Content

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort plans to spend in free agency but warns of 'dangers' of overpaying 

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort plans to use Arizona's projected $41.7 million in salary cap space to build This team. "We are definitely going to be active in free agency," Ossenfort said. 
news

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year deal 

The Detroit Lions are re-signing kicker Michael Badgley to a one-year deal, according to his agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Rams' Sean McVay, Bills' Sean McDermott newest NFL Competition Committee members

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Rams HC Sean McVay have been added to NFL Competition Committee. 
news

Pro Bowl TE Jake Ferguson ready to ride on from Cowboys' season-ending loss: 'You can't look back'

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson said Wednesday on "NFL Total Access" that it's time to move on from Dallas' dispiriting loss to Green Bay. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington isn't planning major changes: 'If the foundation is built solid, you can continue to add on top of it'

The New England Patriots will have a new feel after decades with Bill Belichick running the show, but don't expect a ton to change on defense under new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington. 
news

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has goal for Year 2: 'I want 2,000 yards rushing'

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has big plans for Year 2 following a roller-coaster rookie campaign. After finishing with 976 yards rushing in his rookie year, he hopes to break the 2,000-yard mark in 2024.
news

New Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Mac Jones, QB situation: 'Right now, everything is on the table'

After quarterback Mac Jones' subpar 2023 season, his status as the starter for the New England Patriots in 2024 is in doubt. Speaking Wednesday, new Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that 'right now, everything is on the table' in regards to addressing the struggles at QB.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields amid trade rumors: 'I want to stay' in Chicago

Justin Fields has been the subject of trade rumors since the Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- they also hold the No. 9 overall selection -- but Fields recently said that he wants to stay in Chicago.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens safety Geno Stone on free agency: 'I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated'

Impending free agent Geno Stone calls Baltimore home, but he's looking to be "somewhere I'm appreciated" after career season with Ravens. 