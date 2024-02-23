Packers DC Jeff Hafley wants players to 'play with their hair on fire' 

Packers fans who gnashed their teeth at former defensive coordinator Joe Barry's scheme and calls must be on cloud nine hearing Hafley's plan. Green Bay consistently suffered communication breakdowns over the past several years. It's February, so at this point, everything is 'coach speak,' but cleaning up those breakdowns will immediately boost the Packers' profile.

Hafley plans to employ a 4-3 scheme, something the Packers haven't utilized regularly since 2008 -- in real-life terms. Hopefully, this change means we will no longer see Preston Smith getting lined up 1-on-1 versus Davante Adams.

The base might be different, but Hafley believes the key to any defense is fluidity and the ability to adjust to take away what an opponent does best and utilize the talents at his disposal.

"The things I believe in defense -- whether you're playing 3-4 or 4-3, press man, which I do love … it comes down to can you take your players who you have and put them in the best position to succeed?" Hafley said. "Can you take your players and maximize their ability? Every player wants to get better, and that's our job to do. Our job is to put the players in the best position to succeed and make plays."

The Packers hit the offseason with a solid base on defense, but some holes in the secondary need filling. Adding those pieces will give Hafley flexibility to implement his desired scheme.

Hafley joined Green Bay this offseason after three seasons as the Boston College head coach. The 44-year-old doesn't see it as a step-down, going from running his own program to an NFL coordinator.

"It's the Green Bay Packers," Hafley said. "This is like the mecca of the football world to me and probably to most people who grew up loving football. Just being here and driving into Lambeau every day, it still feels surreal.