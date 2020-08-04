Around the NFL

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 07:43 PM

Packers' Davante Adams: We were expecting a WR to be drafted

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Just as was presumed by many, the Green Bay Packers' failure to draft a wide receiver this past spring was a surprise to just about everybody, including those within the locker room -- even the Pack's No. 1 wideout, Davante Adams.

"We were all expecting to have a receiver drafted, but that wasn't the case," Adams told reporters on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

Indeed, adding a receiver to compliment Adams and aid Aaron Rodgers has been a long-running Green Bay storyline.

However, the Packers opted to go through the entire 2020 NFL Draft without selecting a wideout -- a decision complicated by free-agent signee Devin Funchess' choice to opt out of the season. Despite a receiver-rich draft class, the Packers picked Jordan Love in the first round after trading up to grab him. Hence, the receiver quandary has been overshadowed by the already lingering plot line of Rodgers playing with his heir apparent in the same QB room.

That was the question Adams was actually addressing when he dropped the nugget in regard to his surprise about no receiver being selected.

In offering his opinion about the Rodgers-Love conundrum, Adams also relayed that he doesn't feel as though Love's selection will affect Rodgers, as he and his quarterback are similar in their drives to be the best regardless of outside motivation.

"I don't think that I'll have any type of affect on him," Adams said. "I don't think it's gonna drive him to be a better player or have him sunk in a hole. I think Aaron's a lot like me, I'm a lot like him, however you wanna put it. Truly confident players who know what they're capable of, and know what they've done, and that continue to work to be better than what they were, we don't necessarily need – like I don't care if they brought in Julio Jones in here – that's gonna necessarily make me work harder, because I'm already a workhorse, and I already know that I'm trying to be better than I was last year. "

Rodgers is the only starting quarterback Adams has known in his six-season tenure, which has included three straight trips to the Pro Bowl despite having little help from his fellow wideouts. Thus, as shocking as it was to see Love picked rather than a receiver, Adams is confident in his longtime quarterback going forward.

"It may have shocked – you know we were all expecting, it's no secret – we were all expecting to have a receiver drafted, but that wasn't the case," Adams said. "So, Aaron's gonna come in ballin' and doing his thing and he's got the right mindset."

Related Content

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for a second quarter touchdown good for a 14-7 Raiders lead during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Derek Carr has something to prove: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is done with the naysayers. "I'm going to be completely honest with you: I'm tired of being disrespected," he said Tuesday. 
Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT
news

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

After he was going to be released by the Raiders, P.J. Hall was instead traded to the Vikings, but he has failed his physical and will revert to the Raiders. Also for the Vikings, DT Armon Watts has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Justin Jefferson has been activated from it.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) breaks from the line during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020. The Dolphins receiver announced Tuesday he is opting out of the 2020 season. 
Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 
news

Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey not worried about status of new contract in L.A.

Jalen Ramsey is not concerned about his contract. Pushed on the topic, Ramsey walked off of a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, only to be corralled to finished the sitdown.
Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'
news

Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'

Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Odell Beckham Jr.'s level of interest in playing football amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and despite what OBJ was quoted as saying Monday, it sounds as if Berry's concerns have been addressed.
LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather
news

LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather

LeSean McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last week and, on Tuesday, he explained what pushed Tampa Bay over other options.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans 18-6. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Elbow injury was first of a kind for QB

Ben Roethlisberger talked to the media for the fist time in close to a year Tuesday, and the Steelers quarterback detailed the elbow injury that sidelined his 2019 season.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) runs during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Patriots defeated Bengals 34-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Roundup: Browns DT Andrew Billings opts out of 2020 season

A third Cleveland Browns player has opted out of the 2020 season. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the reserve/opt-out list Tuesday, the team announced.
Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon
news

Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon

The Bengals want to keep Joe Mixon around for the long haul. With the running back set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin noted that he's gotten several big-time contracts done this time of year.
Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC
news

Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC

For the first time since Sean McVay took over the Rams, the team is employing an OC in Kevin O'Connell. QB Jared Goff noted that despite the addition, he doesn't expect much to change with O'Connell stepping in.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL