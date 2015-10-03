Around the NFL

Packers' Davante Adams, Morgan Burnett doubtful

Published: Oct 03, 2015 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The outlook for receiver Davante Adams got worse on Saturday.

The Green Bay Packers announced Adams and safety Morgan Burnett were both downgraded to doubtful.

Adams did not practice all week after exiting Monday night's game early with an ankle injury. Originally designated as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the San Francisco 49ers, coach Mike McCarthy said there was only a "slight" chance Adams would play this week. The change to doubtful indicates that sliver of hope has been dashed.

Ty Montgomery will get the start alongside Randall Cobb and James Jones. Montgomery, a rookie, should be more involved in the pass attack this week after catching two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown in Week 3.

Burnett also missed practice all week while nursing a calf injury.

With Adams unlikely to play, the Packers signed receiver Jared Abbrederis to the active roster from the practice squad and released defensive tackle Bruce Gaston. The former Wisconsin product is likely to be the No. 5 wideout and play special teams, if he's active on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Dak's Deal, What You People Don't Realize and Sarah Thomas

All the latest NFL news and buzz is on tap, plus Ricky Hollywood sits down with the first female official, Sarah Thomas. 
news

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

﻿Younghoe Koo﻿'s redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
news

LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M

Matt Milano and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $44 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The standout linebacker will get $24 million guaranteed. 
news

Panthers OL Taylor Moton signs franchise tender two days after being tagged

Two days after the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him, OL Taylor Moton has already signed the one-year tender, per the NFL's transaction wire.
news

Texans, veteran RB Mark Ingram agree to 1-year deal worth up to $3M

Veteran running back Mark Ingram is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'is our starting quarterback as of right now'

While the Texans have insisted they wouldn't trade Deshaun Watson, might cracks in that stance start to form? New Houston HC David Culley said on the Huddle & Flow podcast that Watson is the team's QB "right now," using a similar refrain to the Rams before they dealt Jared Goff.
news

Thomas Davis dons custom Panthers suit for retirement ceremony

It wouldn't have felt right for Thomas Davis to retire from the NFL without donning the black and blue one more time. Thursday gave the Carolina Panthers legend another chance to do so -- without the need for pads or a helmet.
news

Brian Flores on Dolphins' QB situation: 'I'm excited to work with Tua'

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s second NFL season hasn't yet begun, but has already drawn speculation that his Dolphins might entertain taking another quarterback in the upcoming draft. Brian Flores took a moment Thursday to address such chatter.
news

Chiefs release starting tackles Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

The Chiefs are cleaning house on their offensive line. Kansas City released starting LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday.
news

Roundup: Cowboys OL Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins restructure deals to save team $18.975M

The Cowboys have restructured the contracts for offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins﻿ and guard Zack Martin, saving $18.975 million against the salary cap in the process. 
news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer plans to be 'patient' in free agency

Carolina created some salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿. The room doesn't mean the Panthers plan to go on a spending spree early in free agency.
news

Saints releasing veteran CB Janoris Jenkins in latest salary cap purge

The New Orleans Saints' purge continues as the club works to get under the salary cap. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Saints have informed ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ they are releasing him.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW