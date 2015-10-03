Packers' Davante Adams, Morgan Burnett doubtful

Adams did not practice all week after exiting Monday night's game early with an ankle injury. Originally designated as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the San Francisco 49ers, coach Mike McCarthy said there was only a "slight" chance Adams would play this week. The change to doubtful indicates that sliver of hope has been dashed.
Ty Montgomery will get the start alongside Randall Cobb and James Jones. Montgomery, a rookie, should be more involved in the pass attack this week after catching two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown in Week 3.
Burnett also missed practice all week while nursing a calf injury.
With Adams unlikely to play, the Packers signed receiver Jared Abbrederis to the active roster from the practice squad and released defensive tackle Bruce Gaston. The former Wisconsin product is likely to be the No. 5 wideout and play special teams, if he's active on Sunday.