Packers, Cowboys among teams yet to jump into free agency fray

» Speaking of getting fired up -- or not -- Washington Redskins fans have had little to jump up and down about regarding their team's free agency strategy (unless you count Thursday's addition of free-agent tackle Jeremy Trueblood). They probably won't be experiencing much in the way of exuberance going forward, at least not until April's draft. Of course, as is often the case, the tempered engagement is a result of available funds -- or a lack thereof.