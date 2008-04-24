Packers considering Culpepper as backup to Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper visited the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday as the team considers adding an experienced backup for Aaron Rodgers.
"We had him in for a visit, and it was a good visit," Packers general manager Ted Thompson said. "We wanted to kind of introduce ourselves to him and he to us, so it went fine."
The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Culpepper was known for his scrambling ability in his time with Minnesota before he suffered a major knee injury midway through the 2005 season, tearing three ligaments in his right knee.
He was with Miami in 2006 and then signed with the Oakland Raiders last summer, playing in seven games, including six starts, before a hamstring injury ended his season. He passed for 1,331 yards, five touchdowns and had five interceptions.
The Packers have been looking for a possible veteran backup quarterback to sign since Brett Favre announced his retirement last month.
With Rodgers moving into the starting spot, the Packers' backups are first-year quarterbacks Jerry Babb and Dalton Bell.
Thompson hasn't ruled out picking a quarterback in the NFL draft this weekend.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press