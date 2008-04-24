 Skip to main content
Packers considering Culpepper as backup to Rodgers

Published: Apr 24, 2008 at 04:11 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper visited the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday as the team considers adding an experienced backup for Aaron Rodgers.

"We had him in for a visit, and it was a good visit," Packers general manager Ted Thompson said. "We wanted to kind of introduce ourselves to him and he to us, so it went fine."

Culpepper, an unrestricted free agent, was one of the chief rivals of the Packers after he became the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2000.

The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Culpepper was known for his scrambling ability in his time with Minnesota before he suffered a major knee injury midway through the 2005 season, tearing three ligaments in his right knee.

He was with Miami in 2006 and then signed with the Oakland Raiders last summer, playing in seven games, including six starts, before a hamstring injury ended his season. He passed for 1,331 yards, five touchdowns and had five interceptions.

The Packers have been looking for a possible veteran backup quarterback to sign since Brett Favre announced his retirement last month.

With Rodgers moving into the starting spot, the Packers' backups are first-year quarterbacks Jerry Babb and Dalton Bell.

The Packers had previously met with Gus Frerotte and Quinn Gray, but Frerotte signed with the Vikings and Gray went to Houston.

Thompson hasn't ruled out picking a quarterback in the NFL draft this weekend.

