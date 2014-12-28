Around the NFL

Packers clinch NFC North, bye with win over Lions

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 11:40 AM

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with a 30-20 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Our takeaways:

  1. This game took a dark turn for the Packers when Aaron Rodgers collapsed to the turf after aggravating his left calf strain in the second quarter. Rodgers limped to the sidelines and was eventually carted to the locker room. The game went from 14-0 to 14-14 in Rodgers' absence. Rodgers returned in the third quarter, and in true MVP fashion, immediately led Green Bay to the go-ahead touchdown. This is an invaluable victory that gives Rodgers two weeks of recovery time before the Packers play again.
  1. The Lions can only lament at what might have been. This was a tie game in the third quarter with Matt Flynn at quarterback for the Packers. Things went downhill once Rodgers pulled his Willis Reed maneuver, and now Detroit will head to Dallas for a Wild Card round matchup against the 12-4 Cowboys. This was Detroit's first loss in December.
  1. Ndamukong Suh strikes again. The Lions' defensive tackle stepped on Rodgers' left ankle/calf area with his right and left foot after a Rodgers completion midway through the fourth quarter. Rodgers was livid after the play, slapping at Suh while he was on the ground. You can expect the league to take a look at the play, which Suh will assuredly explain as inadvertent and unfortunate. History tells us we shouldn't buy it.
  1. Calvin Johnson caught both of Matthew Stafford's touchdown throws, but Green Bay's secondary did an otherwise excellent job holding Johnson and Golden Tate to a combined seven catches for 84 yards. The Packers' secondary won't be considered a weak link this January.
  1. Combine the victory with the drama of the whole affair, and it feels like Rodgers (17 of 22, 226 yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing score) locked up his second MVP award here. J.J. Watt put some pressure on the quarterback with a three-sack performance on Sunday, but Rodgers reminded us why he's the best quarterback alive and the most valuable player on any team. Give him the hardware.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'The only record I have my eyes set on breaking' is going 20-0

No team has won more than the Chiefs since ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ became a starter. Only Tom Brady has won more individually. Fittingly, Mahomes' goal for 2021 is to accomplish something that neither Brady nor any one QB ever has: lead his team to a perfect season.
news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW