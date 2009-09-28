Packers' Clifton improving, could return for Vikings game

Published: Sep 28, 2009 at 01:24 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers could get veteran left tackle Chad Clifton back from a sprained right ankle for next Monday night's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Brett Favre.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Clifton's injury is improving, and the team will try to work him back into practice this week in hopes of getting him ready for the Vikings.

Clifton hurt his ankle early in the third quarter of the Packers' Sept. 20 home loss to Cincinnati, and he sat out Sunday's victory at St. Louis. A 10-year veteran, Clifton's return could stabilize what has been a shaky Packers line.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Flores adamant Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' QB: 'I don't know how much clearer I can be'

With rumors swirling in Miami surrounding QB Deshaun Watson's trade request, Dolphins coach Brian Flores maintained Tua Tagovailoa is the team's QB going forward. 
news

Next Gen Stats: New advanced metrics you NEED to know for the 2021 NFL season

The Next Gen Stats team explains new advanced metrics for the 2021 NFL season, including Quarterback Dropback Type, Big Play Score and Expected Fantasy Points.
news

2021 NFL season award predictions: Who'll win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?

Who is poised to nab NFL MVP? How about Defensive Player of the Year? And which rookies will take home the hardware? As we head into the 2021 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have cut RB Royce Freeman to make room on the roster for incoming waiver claims.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW