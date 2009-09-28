Packers' Clifton improving, could return for Vikings game

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers could get veteran left tackle Chad Clifton back from a sprained right ankle for next Monday night's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Brett Favre.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Clifton's injury is improving, and the team will try to work him back into practice this week in hopes of getting him ready for the Vikings.
Clifton hurt his ankle early in the third quarter of the Packers' Sept. 20 home loss to Cincinnati, and he sat out Sunday's victory at St. Louis. A 10-year veteran, Clifton's return could stabilize what has been a shaky Packers line.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press