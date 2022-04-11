Around the NFL

Packers CEO Murphy: 'Preseason will be good' for Jordan Love to prove he has future in Green Bay

Published: Apr 11, 2022 at 06:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jordan Love is entering his third NFL season, and there's no path to the starting lineup in sight for the former first-round selection.

An incredibly lucrative extension for the back-to-back AP NFL Most Valuable Player will do that. Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere, at least not immediately, meaning Love is headed toward another season spent on the bench behind Rodgers.

If Love isn't going to get many regular-season opportunities, he'll have to do what he did in 2021: show some promise in the games that don't count.

"We think he can be a good player, but we haven't seen enough," Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in an interview with Tom Grossi. "So I think this preseason will be good for him."

It's a scenario that's quite familiar to Rodgers, who once spent multiple seasons sitting behind Brett Favre. But Favre was on a different path and didn't have an incredible $213 million committed to him over the next five seasons.

Love, meanwhile, disappeared into the abyss of the inactives list in his first season before resurfacing in the preseason in 2022, where he played well in Week 1 and finished strong in Green Bay's third and final tune-up game. He appeared in the regular season only when Rodgers was unable to play or games were already in hand, participating in six games (one start) and posting an underwhelming 68.7 passer rating in those contests.

Love's lone start resulted in a punchless Packers offense that could only muster seven points in a loss to Kansas City and didn't prompt the Packers to launch their succession plan. With the way Rodgers has played in the last two seasons, they might never start such a process.

The main reason: Love's rookie contract, with a fifth-year option included, will only run through 2024. Rodgers' extension runs through 2026 and doesn't include a semi-digestible dead cap hit until 2024 via a post-June 1 release.

The Packers might not have a window to make a decision on their future at quarterback unless Rodgers retires. With little evidence to this point of Love proving he can be the rightful heir to Rodgers' throne, the timing just might not work out.

Then again, Murphy made a good point about how the Packers have handled such situations in the past.

"I know that the decision to draft him has been questioned by a number of people, but that's such an important position in our league," Murphy said. "They said the same thing when we drafted Aaron."

As stated above, the two situations are not alike. That can change if Rodgers' annual hemming and hawing surprisingly results in a retirement, and not just a leverage play for more money in the future.

As of now, though, Love will only be able to bolster his standing within the organization by maximizing the opportunities he's presented. Those will only come when Rodgers is best served to stand on the sideline wearing a cap, not a helmet.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith a 'believer' in Davis Mills, expects 'big improvement' from QB

Davis Mills enters the Texans' offseason workout program as the clear-cut starting quarterback. Head coach Lovie Smith has spoken glowingly of Mills, saying, "I am a believer in him and what he's going to do."

news

Ohio State to honor late Dwayne Haskins during spring game on April 16

Ohio State will honor the late Dwayne Haskins during the program's spring game Saturday. Haskins died tragically this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'taking it a little more personal' entering final season of rookie deal

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is entering a pivotal fourth season in his NFL career and not taking it lightly. According to Sanders, "As long as you have good chemistry, any team can make it to the Super Bowl."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Oregon edge prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux will visit the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and New York Jets this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Thibodeaux recorded 19 sacks in his collegiate career.

news

Brad Holmes: D.J. Chark fit a lot of qualities Lions looking for in wide receiver

Lions general manager Brad Holmes told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he and his staff zeroed in on D.J. Chark ahead of free agency as a player who fits their mold.

news

Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Vikings, Buccaneers begin voluntary offseason workouts

Six NFL teams with new head coaches kick off voluntary offseason workouts Monday. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their offseason programs.

news

Gary Brown, former NFL running back and longtime assistant coach, dies at 52

Former NFL running back and longtime assistant coach Gary Brown died Sunday. He was 52 years old.

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW