Packers, Bears meet with Super Bowl spot at stake

How they got here: Chicago (12-5) beat Seattle in the divisional playoffs last week. Green Bay (12-6) won at Atlanta last week and at Philadelphia two weeks ago.

Series record: This is the oldest rivalry in the NFL. The Bears have won the only previous postseason meeting in 1941 and own a 92-83-6 overall edge.

Streaks: The Packers have won four of the last six.

Last time met: Green Bay secured the NFC's final playoff spot by narrowly defeating Chicago, 10-3, in Week 17.