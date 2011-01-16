Packers, Bears meet with Super Bowl spot at stake

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 01:44 PM

Inside the matchup

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Fast facts

How they got here: Chicago (12-5) beat Seattle in the divisional playoffs last week. Green Bay (12-6) won at Atlanta last week and at Philadelphia two weeks ago.
Series record: This is the oldest rivalry in the NFL. The Bears have won the only previous postseason meeting in 1941 and own a 92-83-6 overall edge.
Streaks: The Packers have won four of the last six.
Last time met: Green Bay secured the NFC's final playoff spot by narrowly defeating Chicago, 10-3, in Week 17.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Ahead of the season opener against the Jaguars, the Texans have officially named their starting QB.
news

Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Bill Belichick clarifies previous vaccination remarks: 'As a team, we're better off if everyone is vaccinated'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested last week the number of vaccinated players and coaches who have been affected by COVID has been "a pretty high number," adding the belief "that vaccination solves every problem" is unsubstantiated.
news

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW