Packers' Bakhtiari: Ty Montgomery could be bell cow

Bakhtiari liked what he saw out of Montgomery enough that he would be confident having him as Green Bay's bell cow in 2017. Former lead back Eddie Lacy, who played just five games this season before sustaining an ankle injury that cost him the rest of the year, is a free agent. While Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said he would "love to see" Lacy back next season, it is unclear how Lacy's market will develop in free agency.