Around the NFL

Packers' Bakhtiari: Ty Montgomery could be bell cow

Published: Jan 27, 2017 at 06:24 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Ty Montgomery is expected to make the full-time transition to running back this coming season, which was welcome news for at least one of his offensive linemen, who saw Montgomery as a natural all along.

"He's a natural runner," Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari told me Friday. "People take the idea of being a wide receiver a little too literal. He was a big wide receiver, almost 230 (pounds). He's solid. So when we saw him running, able to break tackles, he looked natural. He's just an athlete. You put him in a spot and he'll mold to that."

Bakhtiari liked what he saw out of Montgomery enough that he would be confident having him as Green Bay's bell cow in 2017. Former lead back Eddie Lacy, who played just five games this season before sustaining an ankle injury that cost him the rest of the year, is a free agent. While Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said he would "love to see" Lacy back next season, it is unclear how Lacy's market will develop in free agency.

"Absolutely," he said. "I'm confident in the guys up on the third floor with the Green Bay Packers (the personnel department). They know what they're doing. They're going to put the right guys in the right places and they'll give us whatever weapons we need to go out there and compete with the end goal of going to the Super Bowl."

Both Lacy and the Packers have expressed a desire to reunite. The team has a history of bringing back their own players, though NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that general manager Ted Thompson might be inclined to get more aggressive in free agency this offseason. Theoretically, Lacy's injury this offseason might make him an unfortunate candidate for a one-year, "bet on yourself" deal before cashing in.

"Eddie and I were drafted together, I'd say one of my best friends," Bakhtiari said. "Love the kid. It's really sad about his ankle but I'd love to have him back of course." Should Thompson look elsewhere, he won't have a hard time recruiting running backs to play behind Green Bay's line. Corey Linsley, T.J. Lang and Bryan Bulaga also had excellent seasons and could have made a case for Pro Bowl bids alongside Bakhtiari.

Montgomery, Aaron Rodgers and Lacy all averaged more than five yards per rushing attempt this season. Fullback Aaron Ripkowski averaged 4.4.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries. The All-Pro TE has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) active vs. Packers

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) to play vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE