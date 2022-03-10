Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

Green Bay's ownership group just got a lot bigger.

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale, which took place in February.

Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, which include new video boards and concourse upgrades, per the team.

"We were very pleased with the enthusiastic response from our fans during the recent stock offering," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We are proud to welcome a new generation of shareholders from across the country and Canada. Their support is a critical component of our ability to continue enhancing the fan experience and investing in Lambeau Field. Maintaining our stadium as a top-tier facility that serves as a year-round destination contributes to the sustained success of both the franchise and our community."