Around the NFL

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise's history

Published: Nov 16, 2021 at 09:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.

The only publicly-owned franchise among the four major professional sports leagues, the club will use the money raised on video boards and concourse upgrades, with shares selling at $300 each.

"We're excited to offer shares for just the sixth time in our franchise's history," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. "Since we received permission from the NFL last month for a stock offering, fans have been excited. Their support is a key component of our ability to invest in Lambeau Field and maintain it as a top-tier sporting experience, which in turn contributes to the continued success of the franchise.

"It's been 10 years since our last offering and we've been asked regularly by fans when the next opportunity will take place to become an owner of the Packers. For them and our next generation of fans who are ready, we're very pleased to welcome our newest shareholders."

More information and the purchase agreement can be found at packersstock.com. The Packers are offering 300,000 shares through Feb. 25, 2022.

The offering marks the club's sixth ever, and first in 10 years; previous offerings were made in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011. The 2011 offering raised $64.7 million at $250 per share, also for stadium improvements.

Related Content

news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak heading into "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rookie QB Mac Jones spoke Monday on the team's growing confidence.
news

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive has steadily improved throughout the past few weeks thanks to a thriving ground game that has done wonders for QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel goes off against Rams once again 

Third-year pro Deebo Samuel caught five passes for 97 yards, rushed for another 36 and scored two touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay on upset loss to 49ers: 'This was a humbling night'

While the Rams were ready to roll out the red carpet for two debuting stars, the underdog 49ers were hardly ready to roll over and showed it with a physical, run-based attack from the start that led them to a 31-10 upset. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

While the Rams had two new stars make their debuts, it was the 49ers who owned Monday night. Buoyed by early takeaways and an impressive rushing attack, San Francisco upset Los Angeles.
news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater-Darius Slay sequence: 'I would like to see Teddy at least make a play'

Teddy Bridgewater's Week 10 business decision has drawn the ire of Broncos fans and media pundits alike. On Monday, Vic Fangio expressed his opinion on the QB's actions.
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson could miss 'TNF' due to sprained ankle

Less than a day removed from enduring their worst loss of the season, the Falcons could find themselves without one of its best players on a short week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW