Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise's history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.

The only publicly-owned franchise among the four major professional sports leagues, the club will use the money raised on video boards and concourse upgrades, with shares selling at $300 each.

"We're excited to offer shares for just the sixth time in our franchise's history," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. "Since we received permission from the NFL last month for a stock offering, fans have been excited. Their support is a key component of our ability to invest in Lambeau Field and maintain it as a top-tier sporting experience, which in turn contributes to the continued success of the franchise.

"It's been 10 years since our last offering and we've been asked regularly by fans when the next opportunity will take place to become an owner of the Packers. For them and our next generation of fans who are ready, we're very pleased to welcome our newest shareholders."

More information and the purchase agreement can be found at packersstock.com. The Packers are offering 300,000 shares through Feb. 25, 2022.