Around the NFL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Every year other NFC North teams think it's their year, that hasn't been the case

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With question marks surrounding the Green Bay Packers offense heading into the 2022 campaign, it feels like the prime chance for a rival to knock the Pack off the NFC North pedestal.

Heading into Sunday's contest against the division rival Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't sound concerned.

"All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, 'This is our year to win the North.' Hasn't really been the case during my time, for the most part," Rodgers said Wednesday.

The Packers have won three straight division titles, with Rodgers leading the way with back-to-back NFL MVP awards. But questions at receiver and injury concerns along the offensive line could leave the Packers vulnerable. Green Bay hopes sporting one of the best defenses in the NFL could help buoy the club until the offense gets back on track.

Green Bay kicks off its fourth consecutive season with a road opener (2-1 in the previous three seasons with wins over the Vikings and Bears and a blowout loss last season to the Saints).

With the Vikings projected as the mostly likely team to threaten the Pack in the NFC North, Rodgers isn't surprised league schedule-makers pitted them right out of the gate.

"The NFL wants parity," Rodgers noted. "That's why the schedule is set up the way it is with the extra games being against, you know, division winners against division winners both in this conference and the other conference. And so that's just the way it is. I think it's good for the league because they want to see a turnover of teams. Also good for the league when the Green Bay Packers are playing well. We've played in some tough environments, this will be another one -- good test."

Week 1 is just one game of 17, but the winner of the Packers-Vikings matchup will get a jump start on the division race.

Related Content

news

Giants DC Wink Martindale on Titans' Derrick Henry: 'He's like our modern-day Jim Brown'

While preparing to face Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sees arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'trying to top' record-setting 2019 season in 2022

Michael Thomas enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign. Since then, we've barely seen the wideout on the field. After returning to the practice field this week, the 29-year-old said his goal is to be even better than he was in 2019.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Antonio Gibson: 'I trust him. We're going to give him the football'

Despite a shaky preseason, Washington running back Antonio Gibson is in line to receive the bulk of the Commanders' carries in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Bucs' Tom Brady: 'He wants to step on your throat like you a roach'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is gearing up for his second matchup with Tom Brady in Week 1, and he's well aware the 45-year-old quarterback can still be dominant.

news

Rams, RT Rob Havenstein agree to terms on three-year extension

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and the Rams agreed to a three-year extension, the team announced Wednesday night.

news

Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith amped to play Packers: 'That's why I'm here now. So I can play them twice a year'

Minnesota pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, who played in just one game during the 2021 season due to a back injury, believes he was treated poorly in his third and final season in Green Bay and is happy to have the opportunity to vent his frustrations playing for the Vikings against his old squad on Sunday.

news

Patrick Mahomes cautions fantasy owners about Chiefs WRs: 'It's going to be someone different' each week

With Tyreek Hill gone, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes predicts there could be a new No. 1 wide receiver each week for Kansas City.

news

Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament

The Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit, begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline for extension: 'As of right now, we're still talking'

Will Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens be able to strike a contract extension? The 2019 MVP quarterback told reporters that the deadline to do so is Friday.

news

Week 1 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks all player injury status for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jets QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson (knee) out until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE