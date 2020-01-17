Packers-49ers: NFC Championship Game preview

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers QB: Jimmy G didn't have to do much in his first career playoff start, completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, one TD and one INT in the win over Minnesota. The Niners that day didn't need Garoppolo to do more than caretake the offense, make sure they were in the right run-fit, and handoff. San Francisco rushed 47 times for 186 yards in a blowout win. When Shanahan's run-game is churning like that, the pressure is off Garoppolo. But, if come Sunday, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida are stymied for any stretch, the onus will be on Garoppolo. This season has been a solid, if unspectacular, one for Jimmy G. He didn't have many eye-popping games, but he managed the best team in the NFC with aplomb. When called upon, he did display some pop. The game against New Orleans comes to mind when he parried every shot from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees on the road. Against a Packers defense that has been up-and-down this season, Garoppolo should have his shots to take if he gets any sort of protection.