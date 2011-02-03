Pack's previous Vick encounters serve as Big Ben tune-up

» Does anyone wonder how many people truly care about football in Los Angeles? One of the biggest indicators of the NFL as a dominant sports enterprise has been its success without a franchise in the country's second-largest market. Living in L.A. myself, I've noticed that many football fans here are just fine watching the best game of the week on TV. They aren't exactly eager to see David Garrard taking snaps at L.A. LIVE (if the Jaguars move).