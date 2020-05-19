Pa. governor not pleased with Ben Roethlisberger's barbershop trip

Ben Roethlisberger recently got his hair cut and beard trimmed in a sign he's a step closer to returning to his on-field form.

Roethlisberger's new look required a trip to an Allegheny County barbershop, an establishment which is not yet permitted to be open in some Pennsylvania counties (including Allegheny) as the state proceeds with a multi-stage reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, per PennLive.com. When asked about Roethlisberger's trip to the barbershop, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was not pleased with Roethlisberger's decision.

"My concern is just a general concern," Wolf said Tuesday during a question-and-answer session. "Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm's way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you're not protected, I don't care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

"I don't personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don't want to take that chance myself."