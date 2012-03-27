Owners vote to uphold salary-cap hits for Redskins, Cowboys

Published: Mar 27, 2012 at 06:30 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- NFL owners voted to move forward with the salary-cap adjustments negotiated by the league, the management council and the owners, league sources said Tuesday.

Lombardi: Market conclusions

With the free-agency frenzy winding down, Michael Lombardi reviews notable action on this year's open market. More ...

The resolution ratifying the agreement passed 29-2 at the NFL Annual Meeting, with one team abstaining. The decision means the league will proceed with penalties against the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys, the two franchises that objected. Both teams have filed an arbitration case fighting the sanctions.

It was considered necessary to vote because of the Cowboys' and Redskins' opposition to their penalties. The league took away $10 million and $36 million in salary-cap space, respectively, from the two NFC East teams after they pushed spending into the uncapped year to save money under the cap in 2011 and '12.

The money taken from Dallas and Washington will be put back into the league pool and distributed in cap space among the other teams. Teams were warned not to spend into the uncapped year as a way of circumventing the cap in the future.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @albertbreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW