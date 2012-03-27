Owners vote to uphold salary-cap hits for Redskins, Cowboys

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- NFL owners voted to move forward with the salary-cap adjustments negotiated by the league, the management council and the owners, league sources said Tuesday.
The resolution ratifying the agreement passed 29-2 at the NFL Annual Meeting, with one team abstaining. The decision means the league will proceed with penalties against the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys, the two franchises that objected. Both teams have filed an arbitration case fighting the sanctions.
It was considered necessary to vote because of the Cowboys' and Redskins' opposition to their penalties. The league took away $10 million and $36 million in salary-cap space, respectively, from the two NFC East teams after they pushed spending into the uncapped year to save money under the cap in 2011 and '12.
The money taken from Dallas and Washington will be put back into the league pool and distributed in cap space among the other teams. Teams were warned not to spend into the uncapped year as a way of circumventing the cap in the future.