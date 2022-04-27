Owner David Tepper still believes in Sam Darnold, requests patience as Panthers build foundation

The Carolina Panthers move one step closer toward a potentially pivotal season Thursday night when the NFL draft begins in Las Vegas.

The first round might be just as important to the future of Sam Darnold. Carolina owns the sixth-overall pick in the first round and could spend it on Darnold's replacement under center -- or add elsewhere with the hope Darnold can still become the Panthers' long-term answer at quarterback.

Panthers owner David Tepper doesn't seem ready to give up on Darnold.

"I just want to say one thing. I do think we have a very good quarterback in Sam Darnold, just as an aside," Tepper said Wednesday when asked about the team's options to improve the position in the draft or free agency. "That wasn't your question, but I'll just say that."

Darnold came to Carolina via a trade in 2021 that was executed with the hope a change of scenery could help the quarterback rejuvenate his career. Instead, it brought more frustration to Darnold and uncertainty to the Panthers.

Darnold simply wasn't good enough in his first season in Carolina to give the Panthers confidence in him moving forward. Injuries didn't help the quarterback, who lost his most important teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey, before suffering his own ailment that forced him out of action.

Ultimately, instead of finding stability at quarterback, the Panthers were forced to spin their carousel, adding Cam Newton and failing to find success. Now, with the draft a day away, and Baker Mayfield still among the available veterans, the Panthers have been forced to consider all options.

Tepper mentioned changes elsewhere that he believes might help Darnold improve in 2022, should he return as the team's starter. Tepper seems to believe Darnold can still turn things around and prove he was worth the acquisition.