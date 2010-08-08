Owens, Bengals prove relationship is still in early stages

The Bengals' starting offense was sloppy and uneven, offering little sense of exactly what the Bengals have gained by adding the veteran wide receiver that no other team seemed to want (at least for his asking price) after 14 NFL seasons and four previous stops. To be certain, they have another big personality to join the one they already had in Chad Ochocinco. The two wound up in the starting lineup because Antonio Bryant, listed ahead of Owens on the depth chart, was out with a knee injury.