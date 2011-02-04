Outgoing Sabres owner would buy Bills to keep them in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Outgoing Sabres owner B. Thomas Golisano has said his goodbyes to players and staff, but he said Buffalo might not have seen the last of him.
The billionaire businessman didn't rule out the possibility he would buy the Buffalo Bills if they were ever in danger of moving out of town.
Golisano made the remarks Thursday at HSBC Arena, where he talked about his decision to sell the NHL's Sabres to Pennsylvania businessman Terry Pegula.
For now, Golisano said he will focus on a governmental project he will detail later in Washington.
