OT Orlando Brown Jr. will not report to Chiefs training camp

Andy Reid's uncertainty regarding Orlando Brown Jr. appears to have been justified.

Brown will not report to Chiefs camp when veterans arrive Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

The offensive tackle was unable to strike a long-term deal with the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for franchise-tagged players, turning down Kansas City's best offer. Since Brown has yet to sign his tag tender, a holdout was expected and will soon become official.

Brown's decision to decline the long-term offer led to some frustration and disappointment within the Chiefs organization, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported earlier in July. Reid was ambivalent about the matter when asked about Brown a few days ago, saying "if he's here, great. And if he's not, we move on."

Reid's Chiefs will indeed move into camp without the franchise's starting left tackle, a key piece Kansas City intended to secure for multiple seasons prior to camp. Without such a deal in place, Brown enters 2022 on the franchise tag, which will pay him the average of the top five salaries at his position, but only for one season. There's inherent risk associated with playing under the tag, however it seems Brown has accepted such a risk while betting on himself for the future.

Above all, Brown mans an important role on Kansas City's rebuilt offensive line. Patrick Mahomes is well aware of Brown's value to the team's fortunes.

"Obviously, we wanted to get the deal done," Mahomes said Friday. "I'm sure he wanted to get the deal done, everything like that. But at the end of the day, we're gonna go out there and play football and I'm excited for him to be here and be a part of the team again."

He won't play for them from the start of camp. Because the Chiefs can tag Brown a second time, he might not get a long-term deal for a while. And there is a discrepancy in how he's viewed among other players at the position, depending on who you ask.

Still, one thing cures all: winning. Brown will have to sign his tender before he can resume his role within Kansas City's pursuit of success. Until then, Mahomes will be without his starting left tackle.

Related Content

news

Packers extend contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst

The Packers have extended the contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, GM Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Kyler Murray's new contract with Cardinals mandates 'four hours of independent study'

There is an addendum in Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's new contract that requires the Pro Bowler to "complete at least four hours of independent study," each week during the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith set to hold out of training camp due to issues with contract

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp when veterans report on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to receive a contract extension offer "he would remotely consider," per Rapoport.

news

Green Bay police reviewing incident where officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay (Wisconsin) Police Department said Monday that it is reviewing an incident during which an officer shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a weather delay at a soccer match at Lambeau Field.

news

Matt Rhule expects Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold's play to make QB decision for him in 2022

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says that with four quarterbacks on his roster and both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as options for the starting job, he'll be looking to the quarterbacks' play in training camp to reveal which should be under center in Week 1.

news

13 NFL teams introduce alternate helmet looks for 2022 season

13 NFL teams have unveiled alternate helmet designs for the 2022 season, taking advantage of a change in the NFL's uniform policy, which had previously only allowed one helmet.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on PUP list

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on the team's PUP list.

news

Zac Taylor: Bengals 'know we're not going to surprise anybody' in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised the football world throughout their run to Super Bowl LVI. Head coach Zac Taylor recently said that the team knows they're "not going to surprise anybody" this season.

news

Matthew Stafford back throwing as Rams open training camp: 'Definitely knocking some rust off'

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw during offseason work this spring as he dealt with an elbow issue. But he was back on the field Sunday as L.A. kicked off training camp.

news

Rams decide to keep CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) off PUP list to begin training camp

Although the Los Angeles Rams initially expected that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, head coach Sean McVay announced he was cleared in a limited fashion.

