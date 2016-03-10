Osweiler: Benching not factor in decision to leave

Appearing at his introductory news conference for the Houston Texans on Thursday, Brock Osweiler refuted reports that his late-season benching drove his decision to leave the Denver Broncos.
"Absolutely not. That's football," Osweiler replied when asked if he was upset about being yanked in favor of Peyton Manning in the regular-season finale versus the San Diego Chargers.
"I supported coach (Gary) Kubiak's decision 100 percent," Osweiler continued. "I will always do what's best for the football team. ... I'm a team player. We won a championship."
Osweiler went on to thank Manning several times.
"We would need hours," Osweiler said, "to get through the full list of what I've learned from Peyton."
If Osweiler didn't perceive his benching as a slight, why did he stop fielding texts and phone calls from Broncos players and officials?
The quarterback, more polished at the podium than expected for a player debuting as the face of the franchise, explained that he was simply following orders from his representatives since he was new to the free-agency process.
"They wanted him," Texans owner Bob McNair beamed. "I think they figured the price kept going up and we weren't going to let him get away."
Once he agreed to terms with Houston, the quarterback said he phoned Broncos general manager John Elway to relay the news.
Although Osweiler said it was 'the most difficult decision of my life,' he believes strongly that the Texans give him "the best opportunity to be successful."
Now that he's fully guaranteed $37 million to lead the Texans over the next two years, the expectations are off the charts: