Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.
Hawkins, who played in 136 career games, was a starter at guard for the Silver and Black through his first eight seasons and helped them to an AFL Championship Game triumph in 1967 prior to a loss in Super Bowl II against the Green Bay Packers.
A product of the University of Pacific, Hawkins started in nine of 14 games as a rookie in 1960 and was a stalwart in the starting lineup thereafter. From 1963 through 1967, Hawkins was an AFL all-star. His career wound down in 1968 and 1969 as he started three of his 10 games in '68 and none in '69, which would prove to be his final year.
Hawkins, who blocked for quarterbacks Tom Flores, Daryle Lamonica and George Blanda, played the duration of his career in the AFL.