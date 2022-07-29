Around the NFL

Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

Published: Jul 28, 2022 at 09:04 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.

Hawkins, who played in 136 career games, was a starter at guard for the Silver and Black through his first eight seasons and helped them to an AFL Championship Game triumph in 1967 prior to a loss in Super Bowl II against the Green Bay Packers.

A product of the University of Pacific, Hawkins started in nine of 14 games as a rookie in 1960 and was a stalwart in the starting lineup thereafter. From 1963 through 1967, Hawkins was an AFL all-star. His career wound down in 1968 and 1969 as he started three of his 10 games in '68 and none in '69, which would prove to be his final year.

Hawkins, who blocked for quarterbacks Tom Flores, Daryle Lamonica and George Blanda, played the duration of his career in the AFL.

Related Content

news

Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have eliminated the mandatory "independent study" clause in quarterback Kyler Murray's contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening.

news

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporter Thursday, per a source.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We're having a mutual conversation'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media Thursday on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and its star QB, and both said a deal is still being worked out, but they're motivated to get it done.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance ready to lead his team in first full year as the starter

With Trey Lance entering his first training camp as the full-time starter, the 22-year-old quarterback talked with the media about the adjustment to the starting role and his continued friendship with his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

Dallas wideout Michael Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen carted off with serious knee injury at training camp

The Buccaneers' pursuit of a title has encountered a hurdle before the calendar turns to August. Center Ryan Jensen suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW