Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.

Hawkins, who played in 136 career games, was a starter at guard for the Silver and Black through his first eight seasons and helped them to an AFL Championship Game triumph in 1967 prior to a loss in Super Bowl II against the Green Bay Packers.

A product of the University of Pacific, Hawkins started in nine of 14 games as a rookie in 1960 and was a stalwart in the starting lineup thereafter. From 1963 through 1967, Hawkins was an AFL all-star. His career wound down in 1968 and 1969 as he started three of his 10 games in '68 and none in '69, which would prove to be his final year.