Opportunity report: Week 3 target and touches leaders

Devonta Freeman exploded and finished the week as the top scoring fantasy running back. Of course, anytime a non-stud running back goes for nearly 200 total yards and three touchdowns, there's probably a little lying done by the box score. However, Freeman ran hard all day, and broke a ton of tackles. We can't go and pencil in anything like this sort of volume for Freeman going forward, as the return of Tevin Coleman is looming in the background. However, what Freeman did Sunday cannot be erased, and it's (as of now) unreasonable to expect Coleman comes back and dominates the share of touches. Coleman and Freeman's situation could easily turn into what's going on in San Diego and Cincinnati. In both spots the more talented two-down runner holds sporadic fantasy value, and can easily see themselves phased out of the game plan for the more versatile, pass game equip back. Keep watching this situation, but it's hard to imagine a 50/50 split not unfolding when both Coleman and Freeman play. Side note: this is why disciples of the Shanahan offense are such great coaches. Julio Jones was the most targeted receiver in Week 3, and Freeman had the most running back touches. These coaches get it; play the hits. Just throw it to your good players.