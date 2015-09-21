Opportunity report: Week 2 target and touches leaders

Matt Jones (22) and Alfred Morris (20) both finished in the top 10 in running back touches from Week 2. It doesn't take long to see who did more with their opportunities. Jones finished the day with a 6.5 yards per carry and 24.6 fantasy points to 3.3 and 7.2 from Morris. Did a changing of the guard take place before our eyes on Sunday? Morris is in the final year of his contract, and this new Washington regime drafted Matt Jones in May, and spent all offseason touting him. He's the future of this backfield, and he made a case for the future to start today on Sunday. What we know for sure is that Washington (and their limited quarterback) found a winning formula by mixing a run-oriented offense with a surprisingly stout front-seven on defense. We should expect the running backs to be featured heavily, but we don't yet have enough clarity to decipher who the majority of touches will lean towards going forward. Until that makes itself apparent, both running backs are safer as flex plays only, despite big potential for both.