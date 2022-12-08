Op-Ed: Their causes, their impact: Player-led initiatives are a multiplying force for good

Brandon Marshall couldn't have known it at the time.

Back in October 2013, when he decided to wear lime-green cleats for Mental Health Awareness Week during a prime-time game, realizing he'd probably be fined for a uniform violation, Marshall set in motion an unstoppable force for good.

That moment sparked what would become My Cause My Cleats.

In the years after, Marshall provided a key voice behind the scenes, lobbying the NFL to give players an outlet -- a way to bring attention to the causes they care about. Things were about to change.

Marshall, who has been open about his experiences as a person diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, argued that players, if given a chance, could make an impact through self-expression. He advocated for custom cleats to be allowed during games, when viewership is highest and fans are locked in.

He wasn't alone. Devon Still, whose daughter Leah's fight against cancer galvanized the league, also championed the idea to those of us at NFL headquarters. Consider Victor Cruz, with his cleats paying tribute to 6-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victim Jack Pinto, a part of the movement, too. Prince Amukamara and Torrey Smith were also on the front lines, as well as others.

Fast-forward to 2022.

Nearly 1,100 current players are participating this season in My Cause My Cleats, which just kicked off its seventh year and will continue into Week 14. They're wearing custom-designed cleats to drive awareness and raise charitable donations for things like disease research and prevention, social justice, youth education and preventing gun violence.

That's ELEVEN-HUNDRED players -- just this season. No other NFL initiative has that level of engagement.

The excitement for this player-led program has spread across the league.